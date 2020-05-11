Gunmen attack business man in Delta, kill wife, two police escorts

A businessman in Delta State has escaped death by the whiskers following an attack by gunmen, believed to be hired assassins, that left his wife and two police escorts dead.

The businessman, simply identified as Mr Nnamdi, it was gathered, was returning from his business outlet with his wife and riot police escorts when they were waylaid by the gunmen.

The incident, it was learnt, happened at about 8:30pm on Saturday, May 9 around the Water Resources area in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Following the attack, Mrs Nnamdi and the police escorts were said to have died on the spot while Nnamdi, said to be badly injured, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he has remained unconscious.

Nnamdi is said to be a wholesale distributor of assorted drinks in Warri and owned a shop around the Hausa Quarter in the Igbudu community.

The development has been confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

