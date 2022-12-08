Gunmen attack chairman of PDP campaign council, Lee Maeba’s home in Rivers

Gunmen on Thursday attacked the residence of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in River State, Senator Lee Maeba.

The hoodlums also destroyed five cars parked in the building.

Maeba, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the attackers were on a mission to assassinate him.

The former lawmaker revealed that he dismissed previous information about the attack.

He said: “A young man called me with a number that I don’t know and told me that I have done him a favour before but that I should be careful if I’m at home.

“He told me that they have an instruction from some quarters to attack my house and attack me. But I dismissed the information because I have no problem with anybody.

READ ALSO: Three policemen killed as gunmen abduct MD of oil company In Rivers

“I drove out with my security personnel to see my mother-in-law. As I just entered my mother-in-law’s house the next thing my phone was ringing, my nephew picked up the phone and said our house is under attack.

“The attackers who I gathered were about 30 in number shot at the gate and forced it open. They climbed the second gate and tied up the security man, took his phone, and entered the compound.”

The state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now