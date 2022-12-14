Gunmen attack Ebonyi community, shoot one, set vehicle ablaze

Gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo community, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, and shot a commercial motorcyclist.

A resident of the community told journalists that the hoodlums who stormed the community on motorcycles also attacked the popular Nwakpu Market in the area and set fire to a vehicle at the scene.

The Commander of the South-East security outfit in the state, Ebubeagu, Friday Nnanna, who confirmed the incident, however, said the attackers were not members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) but hoodlums terrorizing traders in the market.

“What happened was that some boys invaded the Nwakpu market to rob traders. They (gunmen) are not members of IPOB. This is because they (gunmen) came into the market with locally-made pistols,” the Ebubeagu commander noted.

A faction of IPOB led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa had last week declared a five-day sit-at=home in the South-East.

Although IPOB had distanced itself from the sit-at-home order, several people had been killed and properties destroyed by hoodlums enforcing the order.

