Gunmen attack Enugu police station, kill 2 officers

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday killed two officers during an attack on Arum Inyi divisional police headquarters in Oji-River local government area of Enugu State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the hoodlums carted away guns and ammunition and set fire to the police station.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Enugu.

He said the operatives are on the criminals’ trail.

The spokesman also promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

Enugu and other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals since February last year.

Several police operatives have been killed and facilities destroyed by criminals during the period.

