Gunmen attack ex-information minister, Labaran Maku’s Nasarawa home, injure 4 security agents

Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the residence of former Minister of Information, Mr. Labaran Maku, in Nasarawa State and injured four security personnel.

One of the injured security agents told journalists on Sunday the hoodlums invaded the building located at Akpata community in Akun, Nassarawa-Eggon local government area of the state at about 7:50 p.m., on Saturday.

He said: “The criminals forced their way into the residence and started shooting sporadically, injuring four of us in the process.

“They were many and kept communicating in the Hausa language while banging the main gate to the house.

“When I refused to open the gate for them because I did not know who they were, they started shooting and jumped the fence into the compound.”

Maku, who confirmed the attack, decried the spate of kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of insecurity in the state.

The former minister said the state was under siege, adding that it was the third time his residence and relatives were attacked by criminals.

He said: “You will remember that about a month ago, these criminal elements invaded my father’s compound at the village and kidnapped three of my family members.

“About two years ago, they killed two of my elder brother’s children at his residence in Gudi community of Akwanga local government area.

“What happened today shows clearly that our state is under siege.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has condemned the attack and ordered security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Mr. Peter Ahemba, the governor said the government had adopted modalities toward tackling all forms of insecurity in the state.

