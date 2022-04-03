Gunmen attack FRSC patrol team, kill two in Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday killed two Federal Road Safety Corps operatives during an attack on the agency’s patrol team in Anambra State.

The FRSC’s Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said the team’s leader was injured in the attack which occurred along the Igbo-Uku-Uga route on Sunday afternoon.

The incident came a few days after unknown gunmen attacked the headquarters of Nnewi South local government area and a divisional police unit in the area.

The statement read: “The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who was visibly touched decried the attack while condoling with the families of the deceased staff, the unit commander and staff of Igbo-Uku command, and the entire management and staff of the corps over the loss and prayed for their souls to rest in peace.”

