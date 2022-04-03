Metro
Gunmen attack FRSC patrol team, kill two in Anambra
Gunmen on Sunday killed two Federal Road Safety Corps operatives during an attack on the agency’s patrol team in Anambra State.
The FRSC’s Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said the team’s leader was injured in the attack which occurred along the Igbo-Uku-Uga route on Sunday afternoon.
The incident came a few days after unknown gunmen attacked the headquarters of Nnewi South local government area and a divisional police unit in the area.
READ ALSO:Gunmen reportedly kill two at Anambra fuel station
The statement read: “The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who was visibly touched decried the attack while condoling with the families of the deceased staff, the unit commander and staff of Igbo-Uku command, and the entire management and staff of the corps over the loss and prayed for their souls to rest in peace.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...