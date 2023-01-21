Gunmen attack IDP camp in Taraba

Gunmen reportedly attacked the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Wukari local government area of Taraba State on Friday.

Some of the victims told journalists on Saturday that the heavily-armed attackers stormed the facility in the afternoon and started shooting sporadically in different directions.

Read also:Gunmen abduct six school pupils in Nasarawa

The invaders also fire on a car and three motorcycles parked in the camp.

Many inhabitants of the camp were seriously injured in the attack.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now