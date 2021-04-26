Gunmen attack Kaduna residential estate, abduct two women | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen attack Kaduna residential estate, abduct two women
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday night invaded a low-cost housing estate in Kofar Kuyambana area of Zaria, Kaduna State, and abducted two women.
However, five members of the gang were arrested by the police, vigilante, and other security operatives who raced to the scene of the incident to foil the abduction.
A resident of the estate told journalists on Monday that the incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church attack
He said some pupils of an Islamic centre were hit by bullets and taken to a hospital in Zaria for medical attention.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.
He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.
