Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill three officers
Gunmen on Saturday killed three police officers during an attack on Adavi Police Divisional headquarters in Kogi State.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Egbuka, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Lokoja by the spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya.
He described the attack as callous and very painful.
The CP said the three men were killed in a gun duel with the assailants who took the officers by surprise.
Egbuka said: “This early morning of Saturday, the Command received a report of an unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division, where some hoodlums attacked the station.
“They shot sporadically but were repelled by our men and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at Adavi Local Government Area.
“Unfortunately, the command lost three of its officers to the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds as they could not get access into the station.
“Consequently, a team of tactical operatives was deployed to restore normalcy to the area.
“Operatives are trailing the hoodlums with a view to apprehending and bringing them to book.”
