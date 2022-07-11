Gunmen attack Labour Party governorship candidate in Osun, Lasun Yusuf’s residence

Gunmen on Monday attacked the residence of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives told journalists that the gunmen attacked his residence at about 1:00 a.m.

He said the attack lasted 20 minutes, adding that his security details were able to repel the assailants without recording any casualty.

Yusuf said: “At about 1:00 a.m., my house was attacked; the evidence is very prominent, my building is riddled with bullets.

“In the last three governorship debates we have had, I have never attacked anybody on how to govern Osun.

“Unfortunately, this attack, to my surprise, lasted for about 20 minutes. We have evidence of those that actually carried out the attack.

“The police have been to my house to assess the situation and the evidence gathered had been handed over to the police.’’

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who also confirmed the incident in a statement, said the assailants shot at Lasun’s building, but could not gain access before security operatives attached to the candidate chased them away.

She added that the attack was reported at the Ilobu Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer was at the scene of the attack to assess the situation.

