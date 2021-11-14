Gunmen attack mourners during funeral in Benue, kill four

At least four persons died on Saturday when gunmen attacked mourners at a funeral ceremony in Imande Abur village, Mbategh local government area of Benue State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Anene Sewuese Catherine, confirmed the incident in a statement in Makurdi.

The statement read: “On the 13th November 2021 at about 0300hrs information was received that a three-man gang and identified by eyewitnesses to be known persons within Sankara area invaded Imande Abur village, Mbategh council ward and shot sporadically at mourners who assembled at a funeral ceremony.

“Police teams within the area swiftly moved to the area but suspects took to their heels on sighting the police.

“Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment but unfortunately four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.

“The Command commiserates with families of the victims and assure them that justice will definitely be served as detectives are already on the trail of identified suspects.”

