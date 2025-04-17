Connect with us

Gunmen attack Natasha’s family’s house in Kogi

Published

33 minutes ago

on

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the family house of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in Obeiba Community of Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Miller Dantawaye, who confirmed this to journalists on Thursday in Lokoja, said the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

He said: “The command has been fully briefed on the unfortunate and criminal incident by the Okehi LGA Divisional Police Officer. So far, no arrest has been made.

“Investigation into the incident has begun, and we shall get to the root of it. We will deal with those criminal elements that carried out the attack.”

Sen Natasha responds to Akpabio's petition over assassination allegation

Akpoti-Uduaghan also confirmed the incident.

She said: “The gunmen assumed she was in town and so attacked my family’s house that Tuesday night.

“During the attack, security operatives and community members responded promptly and chased them off.

“No one was hurt. A report on the incident was quickly made at the police area command of the LGA.”

Opinions

