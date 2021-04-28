Gunmen attack Navy ratings in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening attacked some Naval Ratings at a checkpoint along the Onitsha – Owerri Highway in Anambra.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Awka.

He said the command sent a response team to the scene at about 6:30 p.m., after receiving a distress call on sporadic shooting in the area.

Ikenga said: “The team went there to repel the attack.

“Investigation is still ongoing but preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums arrived the checkpoint in an unmarked tinted vehicle.”

The spokesman, who declined comment on whether there was any casualty during the attack, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend those behind the incident.

He also denied reports of another attack at the Bridgehead in Onitsha on Wednesday and assured the public of the command’s resolve to flush out criminals from the state.

Hoodlums had on Monday killed at least nine persons including minors, in Ukpomachi village, Oyi local government area as criminals’ siege in the South-East continued unabated.

