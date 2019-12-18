Gunmen attack Plateau varsity, rape female student

The Student Union Government (SUG) of Plateau State University on Tuesday, said gunmen attacked the institution, raping a female student in the process and dispposessing others of money and valuables.

This was disclosed by the SUG President, Ezekiel Lutei while speaking with reporters in Jos.

The University is located in the Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

Read also: Group charges Int’l community to rise against promoters of terrorism in Nigeria

He said: “What happened was that there was a rehearsal for a play production by some 200 level and 400 level students of the Theatre Arts Department at the Open Air Theatre.

“While the rehearsal was going on, the gunmen stormed the place around 10 pm on Monday and attacked the students. In the process, one female student was raped while others sustained injuries.

“Several others had their belongings including phones and money forcefully taken away before the gunmen escaped. This is not the first time students would be attacked in the university by gunmen and there is the need for those concerned to secure the lives of students to avoid further occurrence”

Lutei added that the raped female student was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, while the matter was reported to the school authorities.

Join the conversation

Opinions