Gunmen attack police base in Bauchi, kill inspector, man | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gunmen attack police base in Bauchi, kill inspector, man
Unknown gunmen have attacked policemen stationed at the Naborodo Safer Highway Patrol area of the Bauchi State Police Command on the Bauchi-Jos Road, and killed one 35-year-old inspector and a civilian.
In a statement made available to journalists by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, on Sunday, the command disclosed that the incident happened on Saturday.
According to Wakil, the civilian was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where he later died.
He said, “The Bauchi State Police Command regrets to announce that on Saturday, March 14, 2021, around 9.30pm, an attack was unleashed at the Naborodo Safer High Way Patrol area of the Bauchi State Police Command on police officers patrolling the Bauchi-Jos Road by armed men.
“The incident, which was indeed a very unfortunate one, resulted in the death of a police officer, Inspector Mukhtar Ibrahim, 35, who was shot by the assailants, and one Uba Samaila, 33, a civilian and resident of Naborodo town, who was hit by a stray bullet and later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment.”
Wakil said the service rifle of the deceased with beach No.32486 was recovered by the police, noting that the corpses of the victims had been released to their families for burial according to Islamic rites.
The police spokesman said more patrol teams had been deployed in the area, while security men had embarked on stop-and-search with a view to tracking down the hoodlums.
“So far, calm has been restored in the area and citizens can go about their normal business without let or hindrance.
“The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Sylvester Alabi, regrets the ugly incident and has condoled with the bereaved families over the irreplaceable losses. He has also ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.
“The Bauchi State Police command will, therefore, not relent and will dig deep into the matter and find a lasting solution to this security breach.
“Our resilience as enforcers of the law has been tested by these criminals, but our resolve remains firm and resolute in fishing them out and serving justice adequately.”
