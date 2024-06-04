Gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked a police station at Ezzamgbo in the Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack to journalists on Tuesday evening in Abakaliki.

He said the attackers arrived in the community in a bus and started shooting sporadically.

He added that the attackers set ablaze a vehicle and motorcycle in the facility.

However, no casualties were recorded in the attack.

Ebonyi and other states in the South-East have recorded several attacks on police stations in the region since February 2021 with hundreds of operatives killed and properties worth several millions of Naira destroyed during the period.

