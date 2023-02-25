Gunmen attack polling unit, destroy ballot box in Gov Dapo Abiodun’s hometown in Ogun

Gunmen on Saturday attacked a polling unit in Ayegbami, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, and destroyed a ballot box in the area.

Ayegbami is located in Iperu Remo, the hometown of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Residents of the community told journalists that the thugs stormed the polling unit on motorcycles at 3:25 p.m., snatched the ballot box, and destroyed it in presence of the stunned voters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and ad hoc staff at the scene watched helplessly as the papers scattered on the floor while the hoodlums ordered the electorates to back to their various homes.

