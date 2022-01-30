Metro
Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers
The Kaduna State government has confirmed the death of some villagers after gunmen invaded the Atak-Mawe community in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state in the early hours of Sunday.
The Commissioner for Home Affairs and Inland Security, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the heavily armed militia stormed the community at about 3am and began shooting sporadically, leaving an unspecified number of the villagers dead while many others sustained injuries, while many buildings were also burnt down.
“The state government has dispatched security operatives to the affected community and normalcy has returned. We are yet to ascertain the number of deaths so far but those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals,” the Commissioner said.
