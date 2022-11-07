News
Gunmen attack troops in Imo community
Gunmen on Monday attacked troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Obinze, Owerri, Imo State.
The Brigade’s spokesman, Capt. Joseph Akubo, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Owerri, said the gunmen attacked the officers who were on patrol at Izombe community, Oguta local government area of the state.
He added that the incident occurred after soldiers were drafted to the oil-rich community to check youth restiveness and other crimes in the area.
The spokesman explained that some unidentified persons on Saturday attacked and killed a truck driver, prompting increased patrol by the soldiers.
Akubo said: “The soldiers were on routine patrol in the area when they came under attack by armed youths.
Read also:Uknown gunmen reportedly attack Tompolo’s speedboat in Bayelsa
“Two days ago, a truck driver was killed; coupled with other criminal activities which had necessitated increased patrol.
“The soldiers were on normal patrol when they came under attack.”
He, however, said the casualty figure has not been ascertained as the youths are still engaging the soldiers in a fierce battle.
“I cannot tell you the casualty figure because the armed youths are still attacking our men who are taking cover in the buildings in the neighbourhood,” he added.
