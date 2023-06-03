Gunmen attack Yahaya Bello’s convoy, injure security aides in Kogi

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the convoy of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway and injured his security aides.

The state’s Kogi Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja.

He also alleged that the gunmen were political thugs of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

The commissioner added that victims of the attack which occurred at about 12:30 p.m., had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He said: “The gunmen suspected to be political thugs of the SDP, having sighted the convoy of Governor Bello approaching, blocked the road and started shooting at the convoy.

“A Tundra branded with the logo and flags of the party also blocked the governor’s vehicle and the occupants were armed with rifles and short guns.

READ ALSO: Six missing as gunmen attack INEC officials in Kogi

“But thank God our governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic.

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for attention.

“We urge the people of Kogi to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack.”

Fanwo, who said the state government would not allow any breakdown of law and order, added that the culprits would be fished out and brought to justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now