Gunmen attack Yoruba Nation coordinator’s home in Ekiti

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Ekiti State country home of the Yoruba Nation coordinator Prof. Banji Akintoye.

The spokesman of the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the police had been notified on the incident.

The statement read: “The leadership of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), is displeased to inform the general public that the Ado-Ekiti country home of its leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, was attacked on Saturday, 30th October, 2021.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m not on the run, relocated to Benin Republic for Igboho,’ says Yoruba Nation agitator, Akintoye

“Gunshots were fired into the house by assailants who apparently climbed a chair outside the gate to shoot in.

“Luckily, Prof. Banji Akintoye was not around at the time, and nobody was hurt.

“Bullets suspected to be from AK-47 rifles were recovered after they dropped from the ceiling onto the floor.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now