News
Gunmen attack Yoruba Nation coordinator’s home in Ekiti
Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Ekiti State country home of the Yoruba Nation coordinator Prof. Banji Akintoye.
The spokesman of the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.
He said the police had been notified on the incident.
The statement read: “The leadership of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), is displeased to inform the general public that the Ado-Ekiti country home of its leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, was attacked on Saturday, 30th October, 2021.
READ ALSO: ‘I’m not on the run, relocated to Benin Republic for Igboho,’ says Yoruba Nation agitator, Akintoye
“Gunshots were fired into the house by assailants who apparently climbed a chair outside the gate to shoot in.
“Luckily, Prof. Banji Akintoye was not around at the time, and nobody was hurt.
“Bullets suspected to be from AK-47 rifles were recovered after they dropped from the ceiling onto the floor.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...