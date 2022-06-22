Gunmen behead another lawmaker in Anambra

Gunmen on Tuesday beheaded a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nelson Achukwu.

The physically challenged ex-lawmaker was abducted from his home in the Ukpor area of the state on June 9.

The ex-lawmaker’s body was found by family members between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor on Tuesday and had been buried.

Achukwu was killed exactly one month after the criminals killed the lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in the Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

Read also:Gunmen abduct Kwara Anglican Bishop, wife, driver, demand N50m ransom

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the latest killing on Wednesday, said the police operatives are on the criminals’ trail.

He said: “The victim was abducted at about 10:15 p.m. in his house on June 9 and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor.

“We are unrelenting in our investigation and we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts at bringing the assailants to book.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now