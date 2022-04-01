Gunmen bomb Imo commissioner’s country home

Gunmen on Thursday night attacked the country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Ford Ozumba, in Umuhu Okabia community, Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident came just two weeks after hoodlums attacked the country home of the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in Awo- Omamma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Ozumba, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Owerri, said no life was lost in the attack.

He, however, added that properties worth several millions of naira were lost in the ensuing inferno.

The commissioner said the attackers threw a petrol bomb into the compound and burnt the house.

“This is unfortunate, my family compound in the village was razed down by hoodlums last (Thursday) night.”

“My family members were in Owerri only to learn this morning that my family house had been burnt down. I learnt that the attackers came in the dead of the night and threw a petrol bomb into the compound.”

