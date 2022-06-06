Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home set ablaze Dangote Cement truck in Enugu

Criminals enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-East on Monday burnt a fully-loaded truck belonging to Dangote Cement in Enugu State.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, said the fire destroyed about 600 bags of cement loaded on the truck while the driver and the motor boy escaped by the whiskers.

He said: “The incident happened along Beach Junction in Nsukka town, in Nsukka Local Government Area, in the early hours of Monday.

READ ALSO: IPOB cancels Thursday’s sit-at-home in South-East

“The perpetrators of the act had blocked the truck at Beach Junction Nsukka where the driver and his conductor fled before the truck was set ablaze.

“The sit-at-home order, like everyone knows, had been lifted by IPOB but these illegal enforcers are using it to intimidate and rob innocent people going about their businesses.”

The spokesman for the Enugu State Police Command Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said the command had launched an investigation into the attack with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now