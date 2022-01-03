Gunmen hijack boat in Bayelsa, dump passengers in bush

Gunmen, on New Year’s Eve, attacked a passenger boat travelling from Yenagoa to Twon-Brass in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen were said to have made away with the 115-horsepower Yamaha outboard engine of the boat carrying 14 passengers and dispossessed them the passengers of their valuables.

This was disclosed by the Bayelsa chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Mr Ogoniba Ipigansi on Sunday, adding however that the passengers were left unhurt.

Read also: Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Akwa Ibom

“The gunmen dumped the driver and the passengers in the bush before carting away the outboard engine,’’ he said.

According to Ipigansi, a rescue team had been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now