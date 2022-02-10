Gunmen hijack bullion van, kill policemen in Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly hijacked a bullion van in the Idi Ape area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen struck on Thursday afternoon, shooting sporadically in the air. They reportedly hijacked a bullion van belonging to one of the banks in the area.

Details of the attack are still sketchy, but Ripples Nigeria learnt that two policemen were found dead at the scene.

