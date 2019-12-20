Gunmen in military uniform abduct 5 in Kaduna

Gunmen in military uniform struck in Kaduna on Wednesday and Thursday, abducting five persons in two separate attacks in Kaduna State, the police command in the state has confirmed.

The two separate operations took place in Birnin Gwari and Sabon Tasha in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Those abducted included a district head and another person, who were abducted at Birnin Gwari, while three sons of a businessman were kidnapped at the Sabon Tasha area.

The kidnappers, it was gathered, stormed the home of the father of the three, Mr Christian Obi, and abducted the sons, Jonathan (31), Joachim (28) and Benjamin (21).

Confirming the development, the Kaduna State Police Command through its spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, said the command received information on the two separate kidnap cases through the divisional police officers at Buruku and Sabon Tasha.

Read also: Abductors of Cross River NLC chief demand N20m ransom

On the Birnin Gwari abduction, Yakubu said gunmen in military uniforms intercepted a commuter vehicle along the Birnin Gwari Road by Ungwan Yako and abducted the two occupants of the vehicle.

Sabo said:“The victims were identified as Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the district head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, a former education secretary of the Birnin Gwari LGA.

“Similar unfortunate incident of kidnapping was recorded at Sabon Tasha in the Chikun LGA where three persons, namely Jonathan Obi, Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi, all of the same address, were kidnapped around 0200hours of today (Thursday) by suspected hoodlums to unknown destination.”

According to Sabo, the command had deployed police operatives in the two affected areas.

Join the conversation

Opinions