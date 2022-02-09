Gunmen in military uniform kill filling station owner in Ogun

Unknown gunmen in military uniform have reportedly killed a petrol dealer identified as Oso Femi in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Femi was reportedly killed at his filling station, Osofem Oil and Gas, by the gunmen who also made away with a large sum of money and the deceased’s car.

A nephew of the man, who identified himself as Harbee, told newsmen in the state that he witnessed the incident, and that the gunmen were clad in military camouflage.

Harbee explained that Femi was shot in the head while the attackers took his car, with plate number: EKY903GZ.

“They were all in soldier uniform. It happened at Osofem Oil and Gas, Nitel Bus-stop at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10 pm on Sunday. He was about to go home when they came to attack him. He tried to escape and they shot him on the head, took his car and his money and went away,” the nephew recounted.

He disclosed that the vehicle was later found in a bush in Obada Oko area of Abeokuta. “It is currently at the Police station,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the incident was a case of armed robbery.

“It’s a case of armed robbery and the command is investigating it. We learnt they came in military uniform and they killed the man.

“I think there was information about the man that he was coming with some amount of money. So, they took away the vehicle with the money inside it. We are still investigating the incident,” Oyeyemi explained.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

