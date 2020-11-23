Gunmen invade ABU, abduct staff

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria was on Monday invaded by gunmen who took away a staff of the university, his wife and daughter.

The incident was said to have taken place around 1.00pm. The wife and daughter of the abducted staff were however said to have been released following a gun battle with the police.

Confirming the development, the Director of Public Affairs of the ABU, Mallam Auwalu Umar, in a statement titled, ‘Armed kidnappers invade ABU, abduct staff on Monday, said: “At about 12:50am on Monday, 23rd November 2020, kidnappers invaded the house of a staff member of the University on Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria. They went away with him along with his wife and daughter.

“The University Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.

“There was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.

“When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the University, the kidnappers then released the wife and the daughter and went away with the husband.

“Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

“The Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident.”

The statement also disclosed that the Vice-Chancellor of the institution urged the University community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident.

It would be recalled that the nine students from the Department of French were travelling to Lagos for a programme at the Nigerian French Language Village in Badagry when they were abducted along the Abuja-Kaduna by gunmen. They have however been released.

