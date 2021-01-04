Gunmen invade Bayelsa community, burn 20 houses belonging to ex-militant leader

Pandemonium struck in Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, when gunmen invaded the area torching no fewer than 20 houses in the process.

The attack was confirmed on Sunday by the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command Asinim Butswat who however did not give further details about the incident.

Reports say the gunmen who invaded the community in about 50 speedboats on Sunday, were allegedly on a mission to take over the community from an ex-militant leader, Paul Eris, popularly called Ogunboss.

An eyewitness said that many people are still hiding in the bushes and many houses have been burnt down after the gunmen chased away residents suspected to be loyal to Ogunboss.

He said that the gunmen have vowed to remain in the community and ensure that Ogunboss and his followers never return there.

“I was told that the Christmas day attack on Ogunboss’ house was to drive him out of the town. And today’s attack is aimed at taking control of the community,” the eyewitness added.

