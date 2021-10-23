Gunmen invade Oyo correctional centre, free inmates

Gunmen on Friday invaded the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town, Oyo State, freeing some inmates.

According to reports, the gunmen attacked the facility with explosives around 10.30pm and set the inmates free.

Security agents are currently searching for the fleeing inmates.

Read also: Kogi prison break staged to discredit Gov. Bello -Fani-Kayode

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Command of Nigerian Correctional Services, Lanre Anjonrin, said: “I am there now and we are assessing the level of damage done. We will make our findings known later.”

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now