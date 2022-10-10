Gunmen invade Plateau communities, kill village heads, four others

Two village heads and four villagers in two communities in Kulias chiefdom Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, were on Sunday night, killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia who invaded the villages.

According to a local vigilante member who confirmed the attack, the gunmen invaded the communities late at night and began shooting sporadically at the fleeing residents and after they left, a search conducted revealed the victims.

The vigilante member who did not want his name mentioned, said that gunmen also attacked a school in the area and abducted two ladies.

“Unknown gunmen whom we suspect to be Fulani terrorists attacked Kulias community by Government College, Bokkos, around 7.40pm and killed one of my family members, Ishaya M. Fompun, and his son, including two other Mai Angwas (village heads).

“They were shooting randomly and by the time they left, we discovered four more bodies including the two village heads.

“Just a day before being Saturday, some gunmen attacked All Nations Academy in Bokkos and kidnapped two ladies, but they were later rescued. What is happening in Bokkos is rather unfortunate and the authorities should look into it,” he added.

Spokesman for the Special Task Force in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Operation Safe Heaven (OSH), Captain John James, who confirmed the attack on the communities, said on getting information on the attacks, the task force mobilised troops to the areas but the attackers had fled before the arrival of the troops.

“It happened around 7pm. We mobilised our patrol team to the community, but before they got to the scene, the assailants had left the place. Sadly, four people were killed.

“We notice that these attackers will just come, attack the people and disappear. We have given out phone numbers for the public to call in case of any attack or any security breach in any part of the state,” he said.

