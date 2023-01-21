News
Gunmen invade venue of APC meeting, kill 2 in Ebonyi
Gunmen on Friday night killed two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mkpuma Akpatakpa community, Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists on Saturday that the gunmen stormed the venue of an APC meeting in the area in a motorcycle and opened fire on people at the gathering.
Two others who sustained injuries in the attack are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.
The incident came just one month after three people died in a clash between supporters of APC chieftains in the state.
