Gunmen invade venue of APC meeting, kill 2 in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Friday night killed two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mkpuma Akpatakpa community, Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Saturday that the gunmen stormed the venue of an APC meeting in the area in a motorcycle and opened fire on people at the gathering.

Read also:Gunmen attack IDP camp in Taraba

Two others who sustained injuries in the attack are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.

The incident came just one month after three people died in a clash between supporters of APC chieftains in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now