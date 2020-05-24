Latest Metro

Gunmen kidnap 4 from construction site in Niger State

May 24, 2020
Four persons have been kidnapped at a construction site in Niger State.

The construction site is said to be located at Erena in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Among the kidnapped, it was learnt, is one Abubakar Jibrin who works for the Niger State Ministry of Works.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Niger State government on Sunday.

In the statement, Mary Noel-Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Bello, quoted him as saying:

“It is time to take the fight to their hideouts and root them out of the communities. Enough is enough.

“The government is on top of the situation and the abducted persons would be rescued and reunited with their families within the shortest possible time.”

The governor regretted that the incident came at a period his administration was embarking on the construction of some rural roads across the state to enhance economic activities.

He said no amount of banditry or criminality in parts of the state would hinder his government from realising its rural road transformation goal.

