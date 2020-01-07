Gunmen kidnap 6 elderly women, fisherman in Rivers

Seven persons were on Monday kidnapped in Rivers State by armed gunmen.

The victims, who were abducted at Ibu in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, included six elderly women and a fisherman.

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped and moved them into a forest in the area.

The LGA’s Security Planning and Advisory Committee secretary, Emeka Agbarie, who confirmed the incident said that the victims were kidnapped on a farm road near Ibu community.

He added that the kidnappers shot sporadically, scared passersby away before moving their victims into their den.

He said members of the LGA’s security outfit had been combing the farmlands and forests to ensure the kidnapped persons were rescued.

Police spokesman in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), on Monday evening confirmed the incident, but said he had no details yet on the matter.

