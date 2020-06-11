Gunmen kidnap 90-year-old brother of ex-Adamawa gov

Adamawa State Police command has confirmed the kidnap of a 90-year-old Alhaji Dahiru Nyaki, a brother to former governor Murtala Nyako.

Police Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, in the state confirmed the development to NAN on Thursday in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said that Alhaji Dahiru was kidnapped by gunmen who stormed his residence on Thursday.

“The command had already deployed Anti-kidnapping and Operation Farauta Squads for quick response and rescue missions,” Nguroje said.

