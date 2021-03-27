 Gunmen kidnap busload of RCCG members in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Gunmen kidnap busload of RCCG members in Kaduna

Published

2 hours ago

on

Gunmen kidnap busload of RCCG members in Kaduna

About 17 days after 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Kaduna, were abducted by suspected bandits, gunmen on Friday evening, reportedly kidnapped a busload of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The claim was made on social media at about 7pm, by a Facebook user, Eje Kenny Faraday.

He shared the news on his page with a picture of an empty white coaster bus, with the inscription “The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna’.

Findings by Ripples Nigeria revealed that the victims were travelling to Kachia in preparation for the church’s “Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme.”

Faraday posted, “All passengers in the bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road, Km 63 from Kaduna,”

Replying to an enquiry by a commenter, who asked when the incident happened, Faraday replied, “Today. Not long ago. I was almost a victim.”

Read also: Gunmen kidnap teachers, students in Edo

Meanwhile, some reports have it that about eight people were kidnapped in the attack.

However, when contacted, the Head of Media and Public Relations of RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the abduction on Friday night but did not release further details on the identities and number of the victims.

A church source in Kaduna, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the report, saying the abducted persons were “adult missionaries, male and female, from Kaduna Province 1 going to Kafanchan for prayer work.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said he was still making enquiries on the incident.

He said, “I have contacted our officers along that axis. Actually, we have three divisions in that area. I have got responses from two divisional police officers, who said they were not aware of the incident. I am just waiting for the response of the third DPO. When I get it, I will let you know.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports4 hours ago

MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Sports21 hours ago

‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports1 day ago

The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification

The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
Sports2 days ago

‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Sports2 days ago

Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification

The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Latest2 days ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Tech3 days ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Latest3 days ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest4 days ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
Latest5 days ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...