Gunmen kidnap busload of RCCG members in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen kidnap busload of RCCG members in Kaduna
About 17 days after 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Kaduna, were abducted by suspected bandits, gunmen on Friday evening, reportedly kidnapped a busload of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
The claim was made on social media at about 7pm, by a Facebook user, Eje Kenny Faraday.
He shared the news on his page with a picture of an empty white coaster bus, with the inscription “The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna’.
Findings by Ripples Nigeria revealed that the victims were travelling to Kachia in preparation for the church’s “Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme.”
Faraday posted, “All passengers in the bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road, Km 63 from Kaduna,”
Replying to an enquiry by a commenter, who asked when the incident happened, Faraday replied, “Today. Not long ago. I was almost a victim.”
Meanwhile, some reports have it that about eight people were kidnapped in the attack.
However, when contacted, the Head of Media and Public Relations of RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the abduction on Friday night but did not release further details on the identities and number of the victims.
A church source in Kaduna, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the report, saying the abducted persons were “adult missionaries, male and female, from Kaduna Province 1 going to Kafanchan for prayer work.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said he was still making enquiries on the incident.
He said, “I have contacted our officers along that axis. Actually, we have three divisions in that area. I have got responses from two divisional police officers, who said they were not aware of the incident. I am just waiting for the response of the third DPO. When I get it, I will let you know.”
