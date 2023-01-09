News
Gunmen kidnap customary court president in Edo
Gunmen on Monday morning kidnapped the President of Igueben Area Customary Court in Edo State, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga.
The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Festus Usiobaifo.
He said the magistrate was abducted at Ugoneki while on her way to a court in Igueben local government area of the state.
The statement read: “The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga, was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki area on her way to court in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.
“She is the wife of our colleague, Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1.
Read also:IPOB insists Nigerian security operatives masking as ‘unknown gunmen’ in S’East
“The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Edo-Osagie, is deeply saddened by this news and condemns in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.
“The executive of the NBA is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, the victim shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen.”
