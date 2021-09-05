Gunmen kidnap district head in Niger

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night kidnapped Alhaji Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, the District Head of Wawa in the Borgu emirate of Niger State.

It was gathered that the District Head who is referred to as the Dodo of Wawa was abducted from his palace when the gunmen attacked at about 10:00 pm and started shooting sporadically causing panic within the palace and the entire community.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen whisked Aliyu out through the Kainji National Park, towards Benin Republic.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 37 in fresh Niger attack

Meanwhile, the incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun.

Abiodun said the police special tactical team are on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that they will be apprehended shortly.

Join the conversation

Opinions