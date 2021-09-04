News
Gunmen kidnap elder brother of Katsina SSG
Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, an elder brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG) Mustapha Inuwa.
According to reports, Kabir was abducted on Wednesday after the heavily armed men stormed his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that Kabir is a stepbrother of the SSG from the same father but a different mother, and is a retired police officer.
Despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina has witnessed a high rate of insecurity with different attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have led to the loss of lives.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 19 in Katsina village
On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who were released after negotiations were made with the state government.
Also, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted and later released after several weeks.
