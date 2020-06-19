Gunmen kidnap ex-gov Dariye’s father for the second time

Latest Politics

By Ripples Nigeria

The father of a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, Pa Defwan Dariye, has been kidnapped from his home in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The Thursday abduction is the second time Pa Dariye, who is in his early 90s will be kidnapped after the first incident in February, 2015. He was also abducted by gunmen who invaded his home.

He was rescued a few days later by vigilantes at the Nasarawa/Plateau boundary.

A source in the community, Bulus Gambo, said the gunmen stormed his house in Mushere community and took him away to an unknown destination.

Gambo, who disclosed this in Jos on Friday morning, said: “The Information is true. It happened in the early hours of Thursday. The old man was just in his house when some gunmen came and took him away.”

An aide to the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Magit Mangut Mafiyai also confirmed the abduction of Pa Dariye.

According to Mafiyai, the Council Chairman, Yusuf Mahanan Machen had visited the residence of the victim and asked the security agencies to be proactive and do everything within their powers to rescue him.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said security agents had been deployed to the Council Area to hunt for Pa Dariye’s abductors and ensure his release.

He said: “As soon as we got the information, the Commissioner of Police led other officers to Bokkos. The security team detailed to go after the abductors have already swung into action and we hope the victim will be released soon”.

