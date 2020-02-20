Gunmen kidnap four NSCDC officers in Kogi

Four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were reportedly abducted by gunmen in Kogi State Thursday.

A family source to one of the victims told journalists the officers were on their way to Benue State for a promotion test when the hoodlums struck.

He said the victims were travelling on an official vehicle when they were abducted around Ajegwu Junction on Itobe – Anyigba highway.

However, one of the officers from Ibaji local government area of the state escaped while they were being led into the bush.

READ ALSO: UNILAG lecturer gets 21 years jail term for ra-ping admission seeker

He said the abductors have also established communication with families and demanded N30million ransom.

Unknown gunmen had on Monday abducted 11 persons on the same spot, while six persons including a law student were kidnapped along the Obajana- Kabba Road on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions