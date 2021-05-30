Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Nasarawa | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Nasarawa
A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing the Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Hon Ismai Danbaba, has been kidnapped.
Danbaba was kidnapped on Saturday evening while traveling to Jos, the Plateau State capital, for an official function.
The incident was confirmed to newsmen by the Chairman of the state’s Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Mohammed Omadefu.
According to him, the incident took place in the forest in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo
He explained that the kidnapped legislator had passed Andaha in Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State and was heading to the forest area in Sanga LGA of Kaduna when the kidnappers ambushed and whisked him away.
Omadefu, who represents Keana state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the kidnappers have made contact with the Assembly but were yet to make any demand.
By Victor Uzoho
