 Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Nasarawa | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Nasarawa

Published

3 hours ago

on

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing the Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Hon Ismai Danbaba, has been kidnapped.

Danbaba was kidnapped on Saturday evening while traveling to Jos, the Plateau State capital, for an official function.

The incident was confirmed to newsmen by the Chairman of the state’s Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Mohammed Omadefu.

According to him, the incident took place in the forest in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo

He explained that the kidnapped legislator had passed Andaha in Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State and was heading to the forest area in Sanga LGA of Kaduna when the kidnappers ambushed and whisked him away.

Omadefu, who represents Keana state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the kidnappers have made contact with the Assembly but were yet to make any demand.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...