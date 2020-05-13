Gunmen kidnap military officer in Ondo

A military officer, simply identified as Captain Gana has been abducted by unidentified gunmen along the Auga-Akoko roadin Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to reports, the officer was reportedly travelling alone in his car when he was kidnapped and taken into a nearby bush.

Confirming the incidence, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, while speaking on Channels TV, said the military officer was on his way from Abuja to Ibadan when he was accosted by the gunmen who abducted him in the Auga-Akoko area of Ondo State.

“He was taken into a nearby bush and the abductors allowed him to call a relation who informed our men in the Ikare-Akoko division.

“Unfortunately, before a team of police detectives got to the area, he had been moved away from the place, but his car was recovered by our men”, Ikoro said.

Ikoro further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie has ordered that a thorough search for the victim should be carried out so as to ensure his rescue as soon as possible.

