Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa SUBEB chairman’s aide

A Personal Assistant (PA) to the Chairman of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare is said to have been kidnapped by gunmen.

The men of the underworld numbering about five reportedly invaded the home of Shuaibu at Daddare town in Obi Local Government Area of the state around 9 pm on Sunday and whisked him away.

The Chairman of Obi Local Government Area, Mr. Mohammed Iyamoga, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said he had called for an emergency security meeting to ensure the victim was freed as quickly as possible.

It was however learnt that the kidnappers had demanded for N10 million ransom from the family of the victim for his release.

