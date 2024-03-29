Gunmen kidnap two in Ogun church

Gunmen on Thursday abducted two worshipers from a Celestial Church in the Mowe area of Ogun State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, said the victims – Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola – were abducted from the church near Oriyarin village, Mowe.

She said the attackers escaped with the victims through a thick forest behind the church.

Odutola said: “On March 28, 2024, unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village, Mowe, and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi and one Oluboboye Abiola, and escaped through the thick forest behind the church.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu , has been briefed about the incident and has ordered the immediate mobilization of security personnel to pursue the culprits.”

