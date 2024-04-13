Gunmen kill 10 in Plateau communities

Gunmen on Friday night killed 10 persons in two communities of Plateau State.

The hoodlums also set ablaze houses and injured several persons in the attacks on Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle villages in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council, Farmasum Fuddang, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read: “Last night, April 12, our community in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state faced a horrific attack resulting in the senseless slaughter of at least ten of our members.

“Despite the presence of security forces, including the DSS, army, and Police, the perpetrators, identified as Fulani terrorists, were allowed to carry out their heinous acts with impunity.

“Under the cover of darkness, more than fifty armed terrorists descended upon the villages of Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle, targeting innocent, unarmed, and peaceful residents as they slept. The assailants set fire to homes and a place of worship, mercilessly gunning down fleeing civilians while nearby soldiers failed to intervene effectively.

“This brazen attack, which predominantly targeted children, appears to be part of a calculated effort to instill fear and perpetrate further displacement within our communities. We condemn this act of terror, which we believe is aligned with a broader agenda to impose sharia law and seize control of our lands.

“Just hours before this tragedy unfolded, BCDC Vanguard submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS), challenging a leaked memo that falsely accused our people of planning violence against Fulani residents. We unequivocally stated that the intelligence behind the memo was fabricated and defamatory.”

