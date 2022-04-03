Gunmen kill 10, injure 19 at Plateau festival

Gunmen on Saturday killed 10 persons and injured 19 others during a cultural festival in Chando Zerreci community, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Youth Movement, Lawrence Zango, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

He said the criminals launched the attack during the annual “Zerreci festival” which usually ushers the residents into the new farming season.

He added that the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.

He urged government at all levels and the security agencies to find lasting solution to the incessant attacks in the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill five in Plateau communities

Zango said: “The government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on our people.”

“The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Irigwe land and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that families and other victims are adequately compensated.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the attack.

He added that the command had mobilised armed officers to the area to restore normalcy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now