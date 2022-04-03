News
Gunmen kill 10, injure 19 at Plateau festival
Gunmen on Saturday killed 10 persons and injured 19 others during a cultural festival in Chando Zerreci community, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Youth Movement, Lawrence Zango, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Jos.
He said the criminals launched the attack during the annual “Zerreci festival” which usually ushers the residents into the new farming season.
He added that the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.
He urged government at all levels and the security agencies to find lasting solution to the incessant attacks in the state.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill five in Plateau communities
Zango said: “The government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on our people.”
“The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Irigwe land and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that families and other victims are adequately compensated.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the attack.
He added that the command had mobilised armed officers to the area to restore normalcy.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...