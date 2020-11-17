Gunmen kill 11 people in attack on Kaduna community

Not less than 11 persons have been reportedly killed and many others injured by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at Albasu village of Sabon Birnin in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the gunmen in large numbers invaded the village in motorcycles at about 12:30pm on Monday, shooting sporadically and in the process, killed many people.

It was also gathered that the gunmen rustled cows and other animals belonging to the locals and destroyed their properties

A farmer who witnessed the incident and identified as Musa, said he was in his farm alongside other farmers when he heard gunshots and saw as people were being brought out in their pool of blood.

“Eleven people were later said to have been killed by the gunmen that stormed the village around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. It was serious because the bandits have made several attempts in the past to attack the village but failed until yesterday,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the village head, Nuhu Abubakar, said the police arrived the village after the gunmen had left.

He added that the funeral prayers of the victims were also performed.

“We can’t farm because the bandits stopped us from farming and yet our lives are being wasted.

“All we wanted from the government is to please help protect our lives. We just want peace in our town,” he said.

Also confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, was the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said security agencies are already pursuing the bandits in the area with a view to arresting them.

He identified the names of the 11 persons killed as; Amadu Mallam, Idi Gefefe, Isah Goma, Awwalu Goma, Babangida Iliyasu and Lado Iliyasu.

Others included, Ya’u Jumare, Hamza Umaru, Shehu Jibril, Tukur Albasu and Musa Adamu Muruzuwa.

While the Persons injured were identified as; Muazu Albasu, Samaila Chairman ,Junaidu Husaini and a yet to be identified woman.

Aruwan also disclosed that bandits in a similar operation kidnapped two persons and killed one at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area on Sunday.

He added that the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has sent condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He however, said the government will continue to give security updates to the citizenry as it continues to work assiduously with security agencies on the protection of life and property across the state.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

