Gunmen kill 13 in Benue community

Gunmen on Monday morning killed 13 persons in Edikwu community, Apa local government area of Benue State.

Residents of the community told journalists the incident occurred happened between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

They claimed the attack may not be unconnected to a dispute over chieftaincy title in the area.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident in a statement in Makurdi.

She said: “Edikwu district, Ukpogbo in Apa local government area of Benue State was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs until 25/05/2020 when the Benue State government convened a peace meeting that was headed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu to put an end to the rancour.

“On 10/8/2020 at about 0400hrs when the information was received that about twenty armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

“A team of police officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered.”

She said an investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

